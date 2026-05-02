Reports have suggested some Labour figures are planning a bid for leadership.

Keir Starmer warns Labour against political infighting amid leadership talk. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has urged his party not to repeat the Conservative Party mistake of “descending into political infighting” amid speculation that his rivals are plotting a leadership challenge.

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The Prime Minister said Labour must be more “united” to make life better for working people. It comes as reports suggest Andy Burnham has a plan to return to Westminster “within weeks” in a bid to challenge Sir Keir. The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester has identified several seats where MPs are prepared to step aside, triggering a by-election which could pave the way for his return to Parliament, it has been reported. Reports also suggest Mr Burnham’s supporters are attempting to avoid a formal leadership challenge against the Prime Minister, and hope to kickstart a process for him to stand down after what are expected to be disastrous results for Labour in the May 7 elections. Read more: Keir Starmer's niece to stand in Labour 'safe seat' at local elections Read more: ‘Treat anti-Semitism as a national emergency’, says Wes Streeting as he warns Government 'can’t tackle problem alone'

Reports suggest Andy Burnham has a plan to return to Westminster . Picture: Alamy

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reported that Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, is also planning a bid to unseat the Prime Minister. Mr Streeting has gained the support of more than 81 MPs for his leadership challenge, according to the newspaper. The number is the minimum required for a leadership challenge to take place. Setting out his case in The Observer, Sir Keir said: “We have a choice. We could sink into the politics of grievance and division. Or we could rise to this moment – together – in a national effort that matches the scale of the threats and turbulence we face. “I am talking about a national mission to become a stronger, more resilient, and more united nation, allowing us to take control of our future, raise our sights, and reach towards something better. “When the nation rallied together to deal with Covid, the last government could have channelled that spirit to build a better nation. “But instead, they descended into political infighting and let the country slump back to the old status quo. Not this time.” He continued: “This government will reshape our nation. Over the coming weeks, through the King’s speech and beyond, we will set out our agenda of radical reform – with activist, interventionist government building a stronger and fairer country.”

Wes Streeting is reportedly planning a leadership bid . Picture: Alamy