Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Darren Jones to the new position of Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister as he reshuffles his Downing Street team in a ‘reset’.

Mr Jones, who had been chief secretary to the Treasury, will be based in Number 10 and "directly oversee work across Government to support the delivery of the Prime Minister's priorities", Downing Street said.

Treasury minister James Murray will replace him as Treasury chief secretary while Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has replaced him as Treasury exchequer secretary.

As part of a mini reshuffle of his team, No10 strategic communications director James Lyons announced he is leaving the role after a year.

Mr Lyons insisted he had never intended to stay in post indefinitely and had wanted to help 'get a grip' after a 'difficult' few months for the government.

Mr Lyons said in a statement: “It was an honour to be asked to come in. I’m proud to have helped to get a grip on Whitehall comms after what was a difficult few first months for the Government.

“It wasn’t just filling the grid. Launching the Plan for Change brought focus and direction. But I gave up a lot to come in and this was never intended as a long haul.

“When I came back from the summer break I told colleagues I was looking to leave by the end of the year. I’ve brought this forward to be part of the other changes.”

The new role of Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister will work “collaboratively across UK Government to drive forward progress in key policy areas”, No 10 said in a statement.

The appointment follows Sir Keir's recruitment of Baroness Minouche Shafik, an economist and former president of Columbia University in New York, as his chief economic adviser.