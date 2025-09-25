Keir Starmer's head of communications quits in latest setback
Steph Driver is the latest senior aide to leave Downing Street.
Sir Keir Starmer has lost another senior aide as his head of communications, Steph Driver, becomes the latest figure to quit Downing Street.
Ms Driver, who has worked with the Prime Minister for almost five years, has quit No. 10 just a week after the departure of strategy chief Paul Ovenden.
It follows a string of exits, including the sacking of UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, after leaked emails exposed ties to paedophile financierJeffrey Epstein.
James Lyons, who shared the comms director role with Driver, walked away earlier this month.
In a statement, Sir Keir praised her as "a loyal and valued member of my team for almost five years".
He added: "Steph played a leading role in transforming the Labour party and delivering our historic general election win. I will for ever be grateful for her calm, wise counsel, leadership and humour."
Ms Driver said it had been "an honour to work with and advise Keir through opposition and into government".
She described Labour’s election victory as "an achievement and experience like no other".
She added: "I’m also proud of what this government has already delivered, and thank the sharp and talented No10 press team for their hard work and support during my tenure.
"His Labour government has my unwavering support."
Ms Driver was a near-constant presence by Sir Keir’s side during the general election campaign and throughout Labour’s transition to Government, and was widely seen as one of his most loyal and trusted advisers.
After the Prime Minister entered No 10 she initially served as deputy director of communications to Matthew Doyle, who stood down from the role in March after nine months in Downing Street.