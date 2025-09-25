Steph Driver is the latest senior aide to leave Downing Street.

Fresh blow to Starmer's government as another aide quits. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer has lost another senior aide as his head of communications, Steph Driver, becomes the latest figure to quit Downing Street.

Ms Driver, who has worked with the Prime Minister for almost five years, has quit No. 10 just a week after the departure of strategy chief Paul Ovenden. It follows a string of exits, including the sacking of UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, after leaked emails exposed ties to paedophile financierJeffrey Epstein. James Lyons, who shared the comms director role with Driver, walked away earlier this month. Read More: Every Labour MP and minister to have left since Sir Keir Starmer won power Read More: Andy Burnham would 'crash the economy' if Labour leader, say Starmer allies

Sir Keir praised her as "a loyal and valued member of my team for almost five years". Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Sir Keir praised her as "a loyal and valued member of my team for almost five years". He added: "Steph played a leading role in transforming the Labour party and delivering our historic general election win. I will for ever be grateful for her calm, wise counsel, leadership and humour." Ms Driver said it had been "an honour to work with and advise Keir through opposition and into government".

