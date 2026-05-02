Keir Starmer's niece to stand in Labour 'safe seat' at local elections
Ellie Sandover is standing as a councillor in Bensham Manor, Croydon - considered one of the safest wards in London.
Sir Keir Starmer's niece is set to stand in one of Labour's "safest seats" at next week's local council elections.
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Ellie Sandover, who is in her mid-twenties, has been criticised by disgruntled local activists who claim she has been "parachuted in" because of her famous uncle.
She is standing in Bensham Manor, Croydon - considered one of the safest wards in London - after two sitting Labour councillors were blocked from standing by the party.
Ms Sandover is the daughter of Katy Swabey, a nurse, and one of the Prime Minister’s three siblings.
Reports claim that one member of the local Labour Party said Bensham Manor members were "disappointed no selection happened".
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According to Inside Croydon, former BRIT School pupil Sandover has a degree from the Central School of Speech and Drama, and worked at Legacy and in Sarah Jones’s parliamentary office last year.
She also managed to complete her Masters in law.
Responding to the claims, a Labour Party Spokesman said: "Labour is proud to have a strong set of local candidates standing for election in Croydon and right across London. Only Labour is on your side - vote Labour on Thursday 7 May.
"All candidates were selected in line with Party rules and procedures.
"It would be categorically incorrect to suggest Ellie Sandover was selected to stand for election in anything other than the normal way."
Ms Sandover was selected in August last year after working as a parliamentary intern for Sarah Jones, the policing minister and MP for Croydon West.
She previously worked at Croydon charity, Legacy Youth Zone, and has a degree from the Central School of Speech and Drama and a master’s in law.