Sir Keir Starmer's niece is set to stand in one of Labour's "safest seats" at next week's local council elections.

Ellie Sandover, who is in her mid-twenties, has been criticised by disgruntled local activists who claim she has been "parachuted in" because of her famous uncle.

She is standing in Bensham Manor, Croydon - considered one of the safest wards in London - after two sitting Labour councillors were blocked from standing by the party.

Ms Sandover is the daughter of Katy Swabey, a nurse, and one of the Prime Minister’s three siblings.

Reports claim that one member of the local Labour Party said Bensham Manor members were "disappointed no selection happened".

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