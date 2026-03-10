The bench's central carving features the singer's 'Flinty Fins' - a nod to the iconic devil-horn silhouette that became part of Flint's identity

The singer often gelled his hair into the shape of two devil horns. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A devil-horned tribute to Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint has been deemed "very respectful" despite its location in a churchyard, a reverend said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The memorial bench is located at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex, which is close to where the singer grew up and the band was founded in Braintree – and where he was eventually laid to rest. Yet some have questioned whether the Satanic detail was appropriate for a place of Christian worship. When questioned about this, the Right Reverend Rod Reid said both the band and Flint's family had been "very respectful" in their design. Read more: Gunshots fired at Rihanna’s mansion while singer inside as woman in her 30s is arrested Read more: Raye installs 'heartbreak plaque' at her ex's favourite pub

The memorial bench can be found at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex. Picture: The Prodigy/Facebook

Flint was known to gel his hair into the shape of two devil horns – a silhouette of which is carved into the backrest of the bench. The vocalist died in his home in Essex in March 2019 aged 49. In a statement released shortly after, band member Liam Howlett confirmed Flint died by suicide. Reid said: "The band and the family wanted something fitting for the churchyard. They were very respectful and very aware of the setting." Reid, who led Flint's funeral in 2019, shared how "amazed" people were at the bench and "what it means to have it here". He added: "For local people here in Braintree and around, this means an awful lot. "They remember seeing [Flint and Howlett] on the dance floors in Braintree. They have followed them all the way through and they are proud."

The Prodigy (Maxim, Liam Howlett, Leeroy Thornhill and Keith Flint) circa 1995. Picture: Getty