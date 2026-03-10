Vicar defends church's devil-horned bench created in memory of Keith Flint
The bench's central carving features the singer's 'Flinty Fins' - a nod to the iconic devil-horn silhouette that became part of Flint's identity
A devil-horned tribute to Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint has been deemed "very respectful" despite its location in a churchyard, a reverend said.
The memorial bench is located at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex, which is close to where the singer grew up and the band was founded in Braintree – and where he was eventually laid to rest.
Yet some have questioned whether the Satanic detail was appropriate for a place of Christian worship.
When questioned about this, the Right Reverend Rod Reid said both the band and Flint's family had been "very respectful" in their design.
Flint was known to gel his hair into the shape of two devil horns – a silhouette of which is carved into the backrest of the bench.
The vocalist died in his home in Essex in March 2019 aged 49. In a statement released shortly after, band member Liam Howlett confirmed Flint died by suicide.
Reid said: "The band and the family wanted something fitting for the churchyard. They were very respectful and very aware of the setting."
Reid, who led Flint's funeral in 2019, shared how "amazed" people were at the bench and "what it means to have it here".
He added: "For local people here in Braintree and around, this means an awful lot.
"They remember seeing [Flint and Howlett] on the dance floors in Braintree. They have followed them all the way through and they are proud."
The memorial bench was commissioned by the band who helped design the creation with makers Free Range Designs, which was later signed off by Flint's family.
In an Instagram post, Free Range Designs wrote: "Working closely with the band and Keith’s family, we designed a piece that captured something of his unmistakable presence.
"The central carving features the 'Flinty Fins' — a nod to the iconic devil-horn silhouette that became part of his identity.
"The bench had to be jet black, so fire became part of the process. Oak scorched and burned in the workshop, Firestarter blasting while we worked."
The company added that the project felt "especially powerful", helping to celebrate and remember someone "whose energy changed a generation of music".