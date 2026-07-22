The singer, known as the Prince of Darkness, died aged 76 in July last year

L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The daughter of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne said she “aches every single day” and misses her father “with every part of my soul” on the first anniversary of his death.

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The singer, known as the Prince of Darkness, died aged 76 in July last year, just over two weeks after his Back To The Beginning farewell concert, where he was reunited with his bandmates. His youngest daughter, Kelly Osbourne, shared a lengthy and emotional tribute to Instagram on Wednesday addressed to her late father. The 41-year-old wrote: “One year ago today, the world changed forever. “Today, I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible. I know you are still with me. “I feel you in the quiet, in the wind, in every song that stops me in my tracks, is (sic) the smell of your cologne and in every moment that love outweighs grief. You are all around me.” Read more: Actor Rebel Wilson did not defame colleague in social media posts, court finds Read more: Gruesome evidence revealed in court as pop singer D4vd faces murder charge over death of teenager

Osbourne detailed how living without her father “has been the hardest thing I have ever had to endure” and said: “Now all I have are memories. “But my God, what beautiful memories they are. Even through all the madness we lived through, you somehow made every moment worthwhile.” The TV star, who is also an actress, recounted fond memories with her father and said: “I have never loved anyone or anything as deeply as uniquely as I love you. “And now I carry all of that love with nowhere to place it except within me, my son, and mumma. “It aches every single day, but it is also the greatest privilege of my life. To have loved someone so completely.”

Osbourne also said she wishes her father could see “the little man” her son Sidney is becoming, adding: “Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms. “Sometimes it stops me in my tracks because it feels as though you’ve found a way to remind me that love never truly leaves us. “Seeing you reflected in him is one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given.” The former Fashion Police star hailed the impact Ozzy had on the world, and said: “You changed lives simply by being yourself and the beautiful timeless music you created.” She also praised her father’s background, having come from a working-class neighbourhood in Birmingham, and said he “never forgot what he came from”.

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Osbourne continued: “You made people believe that life could be better because of the way you lived yours. “With honesty, loyalty, courage, humour, and a heart bigger than anyone realised. There will never be another you. “You carried something extraordinary inside you, a kind of magic that felt heaven-sent, and I will spend the rest of my life feeling grateful that I got to call you my daddy. “This past year has broken me in ways I never knew were possible.” Osbourne added: “Music may live forever, but what our family created our bond, our laughter, our unwavering love is eternal. Death could never take that from us.”