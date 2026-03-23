The pair engaged in July 2025

US DJ Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne have split. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from her Slipknot fiancé just seven months after he proposed at her late father Ozzy's final concert.

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Sid Wilson, 49, asked Kelly, 41, to marry him after the Black Sabbath farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham last July, but have now called time on their relationship. The pair, who share three-year-old son Sidney, have endured a "difficult" month coping with the separation, the Daily Mail reports. Sid got down on one knee to Kelly in front of her family after her late father Ozzy performed to thousands of fans at the band's reunion show. Read more: Kelly Osbourne opens up about struggling to cope with Ozzy Osbourne’s death ahead of emotional Grammy tribute Read more: Kelly Osbourne thanks fans for support during ‘hardest moment’ of her life after death of dad Ozzy

Jack Osbourne, from left, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Sid Wilson arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards last month. Picture: Alamy

He died just weeks later and according to the Mail, Kelly has been focusing on the grieving process and trying to be the best mother to her son, who is named after his father. A source told the outlet: "Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. "Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope." They added: "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared." Kelly agreed to marry Sid backstage following the concert in front of her mother Sharon who ordered everyone in the room to be quiet. Sid then took the hand of Kelly and asked her to marry him.

Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly. Picture: Alamy