Kelly Osbourne 'splits' with Slipknot fiancé seven months after he proposed at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show
The pair engaged in July 2025
Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from her Slipknot fiancé just seven months after he proposed at her late father Ozzy's final concert.
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Sid Wilson, 49, asked Kelly, 41, to marry him after the Black Sabbath farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham last July, but have now called time on their relationship.
The pair, who share three-year-old son Sidney, have endured a "difficult" month coping with the separation, the Daily Mail reports.
Sid got down on one knee to Kelly in front of her family after her late father Ozzy performed to thousands of fans at the band's reunion show.
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He died just weeks later and according to the Mail, Kelly has been focusing on the grieving process and trying to be the best mother to her son, who is named after his father.
A source told the outlet: "Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement.
"Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."
They added: "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared."
Kelly agreed to marry Sid backstage following the concert in front of her mother Sharon who ordered everyone in the room to be quiet.
Sid then took the hand of Kelly and asked her to marry him.
Ozzy then appeared to give the game away as he jokingly quipped: "F*** off, you are not marrying my daughter."
The group laughed before Sid continued as he asked Kelly to marry him.
It comes less than two weeks after Kelly's brother Jack, who was also present at the proposal, announced the birth of his second child to wife Aree.
Jack, 40, captioned the post: "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne," and confirmed she was born on March 5. Jack added on his Instagram story: "She's arrived and she's perfect."
The couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter, Maple. Jack also has three other daughters with his first wife, Lisa Stelly.