The actor has written the prologue for America Opus, a commemorative book marking 250 years since the founding of the United States

Kelsey Grammer says Donald Trump will 'probably' be seen as one of America’s best presidents. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Kelsey Grammer has said Donald Trump will "probably" be remembered as one of America’s best presidents, arguing that he has stood up for the country in a way others have failed to do.

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President Trump Speaks At The Nassau County Police Academy Center. Picture: Getty

The actor has written the prologue for America Opus, a commemorative book marking 250 years since the founding of the United States. He said proceeds from the project will support an educational mobile app designed to become “the world's largest American history museum in the palm of your hand”. “He loves America,” Mr Grammer said. Mr Grammer said he understood why Mr Trump attracted hostility, particularly from those on the political left, but argued the President’s willingness to answer his critics had changed the political debate. “Donald Trump doesn’t justify anything,” he said.

Mr Trump in the Oval Office last week. Picture: Alamy

“He says if somebody comes at him, if they come at him with hate, which they really have done, he just sends it right back at them. And I think that throws them off.” Mr Grammer said he had been impressed by Trump’s knowledge of American history, recalling a meeting in which the President discussed former US leaders and the role tariffs had played in the country’s past. “He knows what they did. He knows what they’re responsible for,” Mr Grammer said.

Cheers cast members, including Kelsey Grammer, pose for a portrait in October 1983. Picture: Getty