Kelsey Grammer says Donald Trump will 'probably' be seen as one of America’s best presidents
The actor has written the prologue for America Opus, a commemorative book marking 250 years since the founding of the United States
Kelsey Grammer has said Donald Trump will "probably" be remembered as one of America’s best presidents, arguing that he has stood up for the country in a way others have failed to do.
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The TV star, who has long supported the Republican Party, said he believed history would view Mr Trump more favourably than many of his current critics.
Kelsey Grammer, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning American actor, is best known for playing Dr Frasier Crane in Cheers and Frasier.
Asked whether Mr Trump would go down as one of America’s best presidents, Mr Grammer told LBC: “I think in hindsight he probably will.”
He added: “Because nobody really stood up for America in quite some time in the presidency.”
In his second term, Mr Trump has pursued sweeping immigration restrictions, mass deportations, public-sector cuts under DOGE, tariff increases and extensive use of executive orders - many of which have faced court challenges.
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The actor has written the prologue for America Opus, a commemorative book marking 250 years since the founding of the United States. He said proceeds from the project will support an educational mobile app designed to become “the world's largest American history museum in the palm of your hand”.
“He loves America,” Mr Grammer said.
Mr Grammer said he understood why Mr Trump attracted hostility, particularly from those on the political left, but argued the President’s willingness to answer his critics had changed the political debate.
“Donald Trump doesn’t justify anything,” he said.
“He says if somebody comes at him, if they come at him with hate, which they really have done, he just sends it right back at them. And I think that throws them off.”
Mr Grammer said he had been impressed by Trump’s knowledge of American history, recalling a meeting in which the President discussed former US leaders and the role tariffs had played in the country’s past.
“He knows what they did. He knows what they’re responsible for,” Mr Grammer said.
The actor also described himself as a small-government conservative, saying his politics had shifted over the last two decades as the Democratic Party had moved away from him.
“There was a time in my life I would have voted Democrat,” he said.
“But some things have happened over the last 20 years that changed my mind about that.”
Mr Grammer said he remained optimistic about America’s future, describing it as “the land of the possible”.
“There are no limits on what you can try to achieve in America,” he said.