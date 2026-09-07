Actor Kelsey Grammer has told LBC he'd like to become a father again at the age of 71.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning, the Frasier star said that he's hopeful of having a child - saying they are one of the 'great gifts' of life.

Another bundle of joy would be the actor's ninth child after his wife gave birth to son Christopher last year.

He told Nick: "Having children is one of the great, great gifts of my life. To meet these people…I mean, it's extraordinary… Even from the moment of birth, there's six people in a room, and suddenly there's seven people in a room.

"And everybody's arms are open and saying, "Welcome!” You know, it's an amazing thing. It's such a great gift, and I have the wherewithal and the desire to make it a good world for them."

He said that these days he's a 'far more available dad'.

"In real time, I'm in the room with the kids, and that's great.

"And you know, when you're a young man, sort of trying to fight your own battle and achieve your own goals, it's limited how much time you can spend with the kids.

"And I still regret that a little bit, that I couldn't have been there a little more. I was there plenty, but you know."

Last year he opened up on becoming a father for the eighth time, his fourth with wife Kayte Walsh.

After his son was born when Kelsey was 70 years old, the actor proudly proclaimed life "does not get better."

Kelsey and Kayte wed in 2011, after meeting when she was a flight attendant on the actor's flight to London.

They are also parents to daughter Faith, 13, and sons Kelsey "Gabriel," 11, and Auden "James," nine.

The actor has been married four times and has four children from previous marriages.