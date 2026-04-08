Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for doctors to be banned from striking.

Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, began their 15th strike since 2023 on Tuesday, while hundreds of British Medical Association (BMA) staff also began a 48-hour walkout on Monday in an ongoing row over pay.

Mrs Badenoch said the BMA was “betraying the patients that its members swore to serve”.

“If the BMA refuses to act reasonably, the Government must step in to ensure the safety of patients,” she said

“That’s why I will ban resident doctors and consultants from going on strike – as we already do for the police and armed forces."

Read more: Wes Streeting hits out at resident doctors' 'unrealistic' demands as six-day walkout begins

Read more: Disruption expected as six-day doctors' strike begins