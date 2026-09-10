Kemi Badenoch told LBC that the defence of the country must sometimes take priority over benefit payments

By Alice Padgett

Kemi Badenoch has accused Andy Burnham of putting welfare ahead of national security, saying Labour has become "addicted to welfare" as ministers face pressure over defence spending.

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“We need to wean the country off welfare, not feed this addiction.” She said the Conservatives would aim to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, claiming the money could be found through changes to welfare, net-zero spending and the National Wealth Fund. “We have said that we are taking the money from the welfare budget,” she said. “There’s a £10 billion shortfall, and I have said that that will come from capping the local housing allowance and reinstating the two-child benefit cap.” Mrs Badenoch also said the UK had entered a more dangerous period, arguing that previous Conservative governments had not anticipated the deterioration in relations with Russia and China.

Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy