Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey to provide “answers to serious questions” on defence spending.

Mr Healey resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s defence secretary earlier this year and said he was “certain” Britain should ramp up defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

New Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned Britain could end up “paying a heavy price” to meet such a commitment and Ms Badenoch said Labour was “reluctant to make those difficult choices”.

Addressing the lack of funding, Kemi Badenoch said: “The markets, the military and the public need answers to serious questions.

“Chiefly, will the government finally commit to spending 3% of our GDP on defence by 2030 as the Conservatives have done?

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