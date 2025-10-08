Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has pledged to abolish stamp duty at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

The Tory leader set out a series of pledges on the public finances, immigration, higher education and cutting welfare spending in her keynote speech. She also acknowledged the public are still angry at the Conservatives Party but took swipes at the other party leaders saying whether it's Starmer, Farage, Corbyn or Davey, they're all "shaking the same magic money tree". In her vow to abolish the levy, she described stamp duty as "a bad tax". "We must free up our housing market, because a society where no one can afford to buy or move is a society where social mobility is dead." She said she had looked at options for changing thresholds for stamp duty and decided it was not enough. "The next Conservative government will abolish stamp duty on your home," she said. Stamp Duty Land Tax is a tax paid when you buy a property over a certain price in England and Northern Ireland.

'Shaking the same magic money tree' Kemi Badenoch also said other party leaders are "shaking the same magic money tree". She attacked her opponents, saying: "Last year, the public voted for change, but all they have been given is change for the worse. "And because they are still angry with us, parties that in normal times will never be seen as a serious option for government are gaining ground, making promises they will never be able to keep. "Let's look at what's on offer out there for all those disappointed by Labour.

Read more: UK homeless deaths up 9% in a year including 11 children, say researchers Read more: Can you take cats on the Tube? TfL criticised for showing pets on London Underground "Reform, promising free beer tomorrow; Jeremy Corbyn, promising free jam; Lib Dems, promising free lettuce; all of them promising more spending, blowing up the public finances. "Whether it's Starmer, Farage, Corbyn or Davey, all these men are shaking the same magic money tree, following the same failed playbook, no plans for growth, no honesty about the scale of the challenges. "And it always leads to the same result, more government, more taxes, more debt."

'Standing by' The Conservatives are the only party that "meets the test of our generation", Kemi Badenoch also said as she thanked members for "standing by" the Tories. Mrs Badenoch told the Tory conference: "Every generation must face its test. "In the 1940s, our test was to defeat fascism and ensure victory of freedom. "In the 1980s, it was to banish socialism and deliver prosperity. "In the 2020s, our test is to restore a strong economy, secure our borders and rebuild Britain's strength so our children inherit a country that works. "Ladies and gentlemen, conference, thank you. Thank you for standing by the only party that can meet the test of our generation, the only party that can deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders."

