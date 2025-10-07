Kemi Badenoch will close the Conservative Party conference with a promise to double the apprenticeship budget, paid for by slashing student numbers by 100,000.

The Tory leader will pledge to reintroduce caps on student numbers in every subject area, based on course quality and earnings prospects for graduates and aimed at shutting down “rip-off courses”.

At the same time, she will promise to double the apprenticeship budget from £3 billion to £6 billion.

The Conservatives pointed to a finding from the Institute for Fiscal Studies that around 30 per cent of students saw a negative return from their degree, with their lifetime earnings increasing by less than the cost of going to university.

Mrs Badenoch will say: “Every year thousands of young people go off to university, but leave with crippling loans and no real prospects.

“Nearly one in three graduates see no economic return, and every year taxpayers are writing off over £7 billion in unpaid student loans.

“Wasted money, wasted talent, a rigged system propping up low-quality courses, while people can’t get high-quality apprenticeships that lead to real jobs.”