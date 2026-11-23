Both Mrs Badenoch and Mr Farage will use the CBI conference to attack the Prime Minister's new deal with the EU

Kemi Badenoch will brand Andy Burnham's EU deal "terrible" and accuse the Prime Minister of aiming too low on growth as she addresses business leaders. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage are to set to round on Andy Burnham's EU deal at the Confederation of British Industry as they make keynote speeches at the organisation's conference on Monday.

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Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch will use a speech CBI to argue that Mr Burnham weakened Britain's negotiating position by making clear he would not turn down a deal with Brussels. Reform leader Nigel Farage will also attack the Government's plans for closer EU ties, warning they would be a "disaster" for British businesses. Meanwhile, First Secretary of State Louise Haigh will make the case for greater public control of water and energy, telling the conference that public stewardship "is not anti-business". The speeches follow Friday's UK-EU summit, where Mr Burnham agreed deals covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme. The Prime Minister intends to discuss options for Britain's future relationship with the bloc over the next 12 months. Read More: What kind of EU would we be rejoining if Brexit is reversed? Read More: 'All options are on the table': Europe Minister refuses to rule out Labour seeking to rejoin EU

Mr Burnham is set to try and tout his new EU deal as he returns from his European travels. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mrs Badenoch is expected to acknowledge the benefits of closer trading ties with Europe, but argue that Britain should focus on faster-growing markets. The Tory leader will point to Mr Burnham's remarks that Britain was "not in a position to turn its back on a deal that could add up to 0.4% to GDP". "Of course he got a terrible deal, because he made it clear he wouldn't turn it down," she is expected to say. "It is also thinking way too small." She will add: "The fact is, Britain needs to be aiming a lot higher than 0.4% growth if we're going to get out of the economic mess we are in." Mrs Badenoch will point to the EU's veterinary agreement with New Zealand, under which the two sides recognise each other's standards, and ask why Britain could not secure a similar arrangement. "It's because they knew Andy Burnham would sign Britain up to be a rule-taker from the EU instead, because he has no other ideas to grow our economy," she is expected to say. Mr Farage will warn that closer alignment with Brussels would leave small businesses facing more red tape and compliance costs. "Rejoining, or even the half-in, half-out alignment some of them want, would plunge millions of businesses into chaos when they now have certainty," the Reform UK leader is expected to say.

He will argue that Britain has benefited from diverging from EU rules in areas including financial services, agricultural technology and artificial intelligence. "Divergence is our strength. Going backwards into the EU's orbit would be a disaster for the very British businesses that are trying to compete and innovate," he will say. Ms Haigh will use her speech to argue that privatised utilities have failed businesses and the public, citing energy bills, delays connecting firms to the electricity grid and water pollution. She is expected to say: "This Government will put pragmatism and public interest ahead of failed political ideology. "Public control is not anti-business – it's about getting the foundations right, so that private enterprise can do what it does best." Ms Haigh will say public control does not necessarily mean full-scale nationalisation and will set out a proposed partnership with private investors. She will also argue that foreign governments hold significant stakes in Britain's water, electricity and gas networks, with returns going to their taxpayers. "The status quo is not the neutral, pragmatic centre ground. It's the outlier. An exception that no other nation is trying to emulate," she is expected to say.

Ms Haigh will say public control does not necessarily mean full-scale nationalisation and will set out a proposed partnership with private investors. Picture: PA Images/Alamy