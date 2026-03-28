The Conservatives will put a “Get Britain Drilling” campaign at the heart of their proposals for bringing down the spike in energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch poses for a photo during an event to promote the 'Axe the Fuel Tax' campaign on March 26, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Kemi Badenoch is to launch a campaign calling for Britain to maximise the use of its oil and gas reserves.

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The Conservatives will put a “Get Britain Drilling” campaign at the heart of their proposals for bringing down the spike in energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East. Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a drastic rise in oil prices across the globe. Tory leader Mrs Badenoch and her party initially called for Britain to join America and Israel in their war against Iran. They have since turned their focus to calling for the UK to tap its oil and gas stores to beat price rises, though ministers argue the internationally set price will not be impacted by such action. Now, Mrs Badenoch will launch a three-point plan to “get Britain drilling” which includes an end to the moratorium on new oil and gas licences, ditching the windfall tax on energy profits, and more financial support for the fossil fuels industry. Read more: Starmer tells social media companies ‘things will change’ on addictive features Read more: Thousands of US Marines and sailors arrive in the Middle East as Houthi rebels enter Iran conflict

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch speaks during an event to promote the 'Axe the Fuel Tax' campaign on March 26, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Launching the campaign, the Opposition leader said: “Labour’s ban on new oil and gas drilling licences was stupid when they put it in their manifesto, in the middle of an energy crisis it’s completely crazy. “Drilling our own oil and gas is about energy security, it’s about financial security, it’s about national security. “It’s more jobs, good for business and provides tax revenues that could be used to bring down bills.” At Prime Minister’s Questions this week, Mrs Badenoch pressed Sir Keir Starmer to approve new licences for drilling in the North Sea, including at the Rosebank and Jackdaw sites. Sir Keir insisted this is for the Energy Secretary to decide. The Tory leader claimed the Prime Minister’s reply showed he had “let the cat out of the bag”, adding: “The real reason Labour are refusing new licences is that Ed Miliband is now running the Government. “We need to get Britain drilling. “A strong economy relies on cheap, abundant energy. “Only the Conservatives are serious about creating a stronger economy and a stronger country.”

A fuel tanker is emblazoned with the logo 'Fuel Britannia' during an event to promote the 'Axe the Fuel Tax' campaign on March 26, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images