The Tory leader accused Labour of failing to invest in the UK’s armed forces.

By Jacob Paul

Kemi Badenoch has vowed to scrap green spending to pay for a multibillion-pound fund to rearm the UK.

Accusing Labour of failing to invest in the UK’s armed forces, the Conservative leader has proposed reallocating £17 billion to “accelerate” Britain’s “war readiness”. She said: “We must ensure our armed forces are equipped and ready to defend our country, because defence of the realm must be the first priority of any government.” The money includes £11 billion from the National Wealth Fund that is currently allocated to net zero projects, with the fund itself turned into a new National Defence and Resilience Bank. Another £6 billion over three years would be taken from the Government’s research and development budget and given to the Ministry of Defence to invest in new technology. Alongside investment from the private sector, the Tories said they expected their plan to mobilise £50 billion for defence. Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls for Westminster councillors to be sanctioned over £27m 'catastrophic mess' Read more: ‘Labour Isn’t Working’: Badenoch channels famous 1970s election poster to mock 'caretaker' Starmer during PMQs

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said the money would “deliver the drone revolution our armed forces require” and create a “more lethal” military. As well as investing in UK defence firms, the money is expected to be used to build more resilient supply chains, reducing Britain’s reliance on “hostile states” such as China. Labour has previously pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from 2027 and to 3% by the end of the decade.And earlier this year, the Government launched UK Defence Innovation with a £400 million annual budget aimed at bringing new technology to the military. But negotiations to join the EU’s 150 billion euro (£130 billion) defence fund broke down last month over the amount the UK was expected to pay to take part in the scheme. And the Government is yet to set out how it intends to meet the 3% spending target, and the defence investment plan due to be published this autumn has been delayed, leading Mrs Badenoch to accuse ministers of “heel dragging and vague promises”.