Mrs Badenoch said “pernicious identity politics” had seen the country “going backwards”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called the killing of student Henry Nowak a “seminal moment for Britain” on par with the murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called the killing of student Henry Nowak a “seminal moment for Britain” on par with the murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993.

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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also described the 18-year-old finance student’s death as “a watershed moment for this country”. Protesters pelted police with missiles on Tuesday in clashes close to where Mr Nowak was stabbed to death in December 2025. Hundreds of people had earlier gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station where activist Tommy Robinson and Laurence Fox were among those to address the crowd. Read more: Police pelted with bricks and bottles as violence erupts at Henry Nowak murder protest Read more: Reform pledges 'end to Sikh blade exemption and police race plans' after murder of Henry Nowak

A man throws a wheelie bin as people confront riot police near the location where Henry Nowak died during a demonstration over the Police's handling of the incident, on June 2, 2026. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Mrs Badenoch said: “Henry’s murder and the police’s botched response must be a seminal moment for Britain on a par with the murder of Stephen Lawrence, the black teenager killed in 1993, which precipitated the Macpherson Report six years later, which found the Metropolitan Police to be ‘institutionally racist’.

“Stephen’s murder forced the country to confront the intolerable and say: ‘This is not who we are’. Indeed, many battles have been won in making our society better and fairer since then.” Vickrum Digwa, 23, who was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for stabbing Mr Nowak with a ceremonial knife, told police at the scene he had been the victim of a racist attack. In body-worn camera footage from the incident, Mr Nowak can be heard repeatedly saying: “I’ve been stabbed”, to which an officer replies: “Don’t think you have, mate.” Mrs Badenoch said “pernicious identity politics” had seen the country “going backwards”, criticising then Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his then deputy Angela Rayner for kneeling amid Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while being restrained by a white police officer in 2020. “Why are they not kneeling now for Henry Nowak?” she asked, saying the police response to the stabbing had “exposed devastating failures”, although she said police in the UK are no longer institutionally racist.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (C) walks through the House of Commons to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 13, 2026. Picture: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images