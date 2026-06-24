Kemi Badenoch also blamed Rachel Reeves her for not providing funding for the defence investment plan (Dip)

Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions today. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kemi Badenoch has taken aim at the outgoing Prime Minister and asked if he felt let down by his Chancellor who was "too busy getting ready for a selfie" with Andy Burnham.

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The Conservative leader hit out at Sir Keir Starmer during the first Prime Minister’s Questions since he announced his resignation, and questioned by Rachel Reeves did not come to Downing Street to watch his speech on Monday. Mrs Badenoch said: "The Prime Minister gave her the second most important job in Britain, she was the first female chancellor, she lives next door to him, but wouldn’t even come out to stand by him during his resignation speech. "She was too busy getting ready for a selfie with the new leader. Does the Prime Minister feel let down by his Chancellor?" Read more: Government to begin prepping Burnham for No10 after Starmer's resignation clears path to leadership Read more: Kemi Badenoch demands a stop to noisy Downing Street protests branding them a 'national embarrassment'

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves during a recent hospital visit. Ms Reeves was criticised for not attending his resignation speech. Picture: Alamy

Andy Burnhan, widely tipped to become the next Prime Minister, arrived in London on Monday after announcing that he would be putting himself forward following Sir Keir's resignation. He was also pictured taking a selfie with all Labour MPs in Westminster, which Mrs Badenoch was referring to during her comments. But defending Ms Reeves, Sir Keir replied: "This is the Chancellor who ended austerity, inflicted on our country for 14 long years. "This is the Chancellor who got the economy growing, [Badenoch] doesn’t normally want to talk about the economy that’s because in the first quarter of this year the UK had the fastest growing economy in the G7.

Andy Burnham was sworn in as an MP on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"Our growth was upgraded by the IMF and OECD, last week unemployment was down, investment has got better, that’s because with this chancellor we have the right economic plan and we can weather the global storms in the war that she wanted to jump into." Mrs Badenoch also took aim at Ms Reeves for not providing funding for the defence investment plan (Dip) and suggested Sir Keir "wouldn’t be in this mess if his Chancellor had found money for the defence investment plan." The Tory leader had earlier asked what had changed from the Prime Minister previously saying the government was properly funding defence. Sir Keir replied that the Government was spending £270 billion on defence across the parliament, the "biggest boost to defence spending since the 1980s".

Sir Keir defended Ms Reeves in response to Kemi Badenoch's comments. Picture: Alamy