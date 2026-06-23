Kemi Badenoch ripped up Sir Keir Starmer's list of achievements as PM. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer ‘hasn't achieved much’ as Prime Minister, Kemi Badenoch has told LBC as she ripped apart his list of achievements following his dramatic resignation on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir rattled off a list of his greatest accomplishments as PM in an emotional resignation speech yesterday morning. They include, according to Sir Keir, an economy that is stronger and growing faster than our peers, wages rising faster than inflation in every single month since Labour came to power, investment secured, infrastructure being built, and an end to austerity. But speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Tory leader refused to recognise any successes achieved during Sir Keir’s premiership.“I don't know what he was talking about. I do not recognise that at all,” Mrs Badenoch told Nick. She added: “Unemployment has risen every single month since Labour came into office because they killed jobs with that first disastrous budget.” Sir Keir delivered his resignation speech outside Downing Street yesterday alongside his wife Victoria and members of his cabinet. Read more: Grooming gang criminals should not be eligible for early release, says Badenoch Read more: 'He's a decent man but he failed on the big stuff,' Davey says of Starmer as Westminster reacts to PM's resignation

Sir Keir Starmer resigned on Monday. Picture: Getty

He said: “Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt. I was told, time and time again, that my party was finished. “That we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible. But we proved those people wrong because we changed our party. “Ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust on the economy, defence, and national security.” But Ms Badenoch pointed out that one key person was noticeably absent as the PM addressed the country. She said: “Wasn't it a disgrace that Rachel Reeves, who's 50% of the reason why Labour has been terrible, wasn't there? Instead, she was taking selfies with Andy Burnham.” “This is what they're like. They won't do the right thing and they won't take responsibility, and instead they pretend that they have achievements. I felt very sorry for Keir Starmer, to be honest.” Andy Burnham looks primed to replace Sir Keir as PM after his decisive by-election win in Makerfield last week. Sir Keir resigned after the former Manchester mayor trounced Reform in the northern constituency, and hours before Mr Burnham was sworn in as an MP.

Andy Burnham returned to Westminster following his Makerfield by-election victory. Picture: Getty