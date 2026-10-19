The Conservative leader is expected to call on John Healey to cut public spending in a pre-Budget speech on Tuesday

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch warns against increasing taxes on banking sector. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Kemi Badenoch is expected to call Labour’s proposed spending cuts “fictional” in a major speech ahead of the budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Conservative leader is expected to discuss the Budget in Tuesday's speech, where she will urge Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey to “live within our means” by adopting cuts across Government. Despite Labour receiving praise from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reducing the deficit in public spending, Badenoch has said: “They clearly don’t know the Labour Party like we do.” The IMF has projected 0.1% higher growth in the UK for next year compared to France, Germany, and Italy. The Tory leader is expected to cast doubt on the “fictional cuts” which underpin the IMF’s estimates. Read more: UK profit warnings jump to highest since 2024 ahead of Budget Read more: Budget 'must get young people back into work', Lord Price says as he urges National Insurance break for employers amid NEETs crisis

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, delivers a keynote speech on the final day (day four) of the UK Conservative Party Conference. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

She will add: “They are not suddenly going to find some courage to cut spending in the final year of a Parliament right before an election. “Fictional cuts are not going to cut it. Investors simply aren’t buying it.” Mrs Badenoch will also warn ministers to “stop borrowing so much” to fund public works, as Britain’s borrowing costs have soared higher than those of neighbouring countries in Europe. Mrs Badenoch will warn about the high cost of borrowing, as a result of Britain’s gilt yields rising to 6%, their highest level since 1998.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey will deliver the budget on October 28. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty

She will say: “That means every pound we borrow is already costing us £2 in less than 12 years. It is true the wars in Ukraine and Iran are pushing these rates up around the world. But they are no more Labour’s fault than they were ours when the war in Ukraine started. “However, the UK is paying more to borrow than anyone else in the G7. We are paying over a percent more than Greece and Spain. We are paying nearly 2% more than Germany. “The whole argument on defence spending would go away if our interest rates reduced. This is why we need to live within our means." Mrs Badenoch will argue that the “right way” to reduce borrowing is to bring spending levels down. Her party’s plan to cut spending comes from removing £70 billion largely from welfare, and by reducing the number of civil servants, and scaling back foreign aid. The Conservative leader’s speech comes ahead of Mr Healey’s Budget on October 28, which he has already warned may be a “tough” package.