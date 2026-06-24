Ms Badenoch called the Education Secretary a "spiteful class warrior" during a fiery session of PMQs on Wednesday

Bridget Phillipson described Kemi Badenoch as "perpetually angry". Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Bridget Phillipson has described Kemi Badenoch as "perpetually angry" after the Conservative leader called her a "spiteful class warrior" in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

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Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Ms Phillipson added the Tory leader had been "getting worse every week" and that she chose to "be the bigger person" by not rising to the rebuke. She went on to describe the awkward moment when she and Liz Kendall, the technology minister, bumped into Ms Badenoch as they were leaving the House of Commons. "There was a vote in the lobbies around the chamber. So Liz and I just happened to be stood next to each other going in to vote as Kemi was coming the other way, presumably having voted," she told Marr. "And I had no intention of speaking to Kemi. Liz said something to the effect of, that was totally out of order and outrageous. "And Kemi just said to me, you are spiteful, I'm going to keep saying you're spiteful. And flounced off." Read more: Kemi Badenoch demands a stop to noisy Downing Street protests branding them a 'national embarrassment' Read more: Starmer to secure legacy by publishing delayed defence investment plan before he leaves, as Burnham urges him to hold off

'She's perpetually angry... The public will see her for what she is.'



@BridgetPhillipsonMP hits back at Kemi Badenoch after the Tory leader called her 'a spiteful class warrior' in PMQs, and allegedly compared her 'to the Gestapo'. pic.twitter.com/aMakFqORc2 — LBC (@LBC) June 24, 2026

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions earlier on Wednesdat . Picture: Alamy

The Conservative Opposition leader made the personal comments during a fiery session of Prime Ministers Questions while criticising the Labour government's policy of levying 20% VAT on private school fees from 2025. She said that Ms Philipson had let Sir Keir Starmer down with her "incompetence" and added: “It turns out appointing a spiteful class warrior as education secretary was a disaster.” The comments drew the criticism of the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who urged Ms Badenoch to moderate her language. Brushing off the rebuke, Ms Phillipson told Marr that "if being a spiteful class warrior means improving the lives of children across our country, if that means lifting half a million children out of poverty, rolling out free breakfast clubs, more apprenticeship starts for young people, then I will proudly wear that badge. "In fact, I'm gonna go and get myself a t-shirt saying spiteful class warrior." Asked if Ms Badenoch had crossed a line during the session, Ms Phillipson said the Tory leader had been "getting worse every week". "And look, I'm here for lively debate, robust challenge. I can dish it out and I can take it, but I think there's a line... I just think Nazi comparisons and that level of abuse is not becoming of our politics."