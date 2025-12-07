Kemi Badenoch will seek to press the Government to speed up its efforts to establish a national grooming gangs inquiry on Monday.

The Conservative leader is expected to unveil draft terms of reference for the inquiry, drawn up with the help of some victims and survivors of abuse.

Those terms include an explicit focus on non-familiar abuse and consideration of both the “particular religious, ethnic, or national characteristics” of perpetrators, and whether these contributed to public bodies failing to act on concerns about grooming.

Before a press conference on Monday, Mrs Badenoch said: “This is about survivors and what they want. We must give a voice to the voiceless.

“They have told us what an inquiry must include in order to obtain justice. This is what the terms of reference sets out.”

