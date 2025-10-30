The Tory leader said the reaction to the scandal showed the public 'had no truck whatsoever' with sexual abuse

By Chay Quinn

Kemi Badenoch has told LBC that it is "quite right" that the public wanted Andrew stripped of his Prince title and removed from the Royal Lodge, after the King cut his disgraced brother adrift.

The Leader of the Opposition backed the decision shortly after the King announced that the formal process to strip the titles from Prince Andrew had begun. Buckingham Palace also announced that it was looking to remove Andrew from his residence at the Royal Lodge. Mrs Badenoch told Iain Dale on LBC: "It's a very sad state of affairs. I think that the King has clearly felt that this is the right decision for the Royal Family. Read More: Andrew to be stripped of Prince title and will leave rent-free Royal Lodge as King wields axe Read More: Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations

