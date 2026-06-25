Kemi Badenoch has declined to apologies after calling Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson a “spiteful class warrior”.

The two politicians clashed in Parliament on Wednesday, with Mrs Badenoch’s jibe during Prime Minister’s Questions sparking a behind-the-scenes incident that led Ms Phillipson to accuse the Tory leader of having “lost her head”.

During her regular exchange with Sir Keir Starmer, Mrs Badenoch had said Ms Phillipson “taxed private schools to pay for more teachers but the number of teachers has gone down”.

“It turns out appointing a spiteful class warrior as Education Secretary was a disaster,” she said, suggesting Sir Keir had been “let down by her incompetence”.

Sources said the pair later exchanged further hostile words in the division lobby.

Today Mrs Badenoch said she would not apologise for her remarks.

She said: “Yesterday I said that Bridget Phillipson was spiteful and incompetent.

“It’s interesting that she hasn’t complained about being incompetent, and Keir Starmer didn’t say that she was competent.”