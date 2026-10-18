Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Shadow Work and Pensions secretary Helen Whatley said the Conservative leader was likely to review tearing up pacts in light of a fresh scandal engulfing Reform UK

Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Shadow Work and Pensions secretary Helen Whatley said the Conservative leader was likely to review tearing up council agreements between the Tories and Reform UK in light of the scandal. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Kemi Badenoch will review local council agreements between the Tories and Reform UK as a scandal engulfs Nigel Farage's party after activists were filmed making sexist and racist comments.

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The footage of Reform UK campaigners, recorded for the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform, is the latest release from a year-long investigation into Nigel Farage’s party. It includes recordings of a Reform activist claiming asylum seekers should be put in “concentration camps” and that Muslims could not be British. Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Shadow Work and Pensions secretary Helen Whatley said the Conservative leader was likely to review tearing up council agreements between the Tories and Reform UK in light of the scandal. "I have no doubt that Kemi will be looking at the latest revelations and seeing whether that means that we need to have a change in our approach working with them in local government," she said when probed by Lewis on whether the party would ban Tory-Reform local coalitions. Read more: Reform's Goodwin 'disgusted' after activists filmed making racist and sexist comments Read more: Sickness benefits 'being paid to almost two million people who may not still qualify'

Pressed again on whether the party would commit to tearing up agreements - mirroring the Prime Minister's ban on Labour-Green pacts after Zack Polanski's party backed a motion describing Zionism as a form of racism - she again avoided answering directly. "I would imagine that Kemi will be looking at this and, and seeing whether any change in local policy is needed," she told Lewis. "What she's been absolutely clear about is our priority as Conservatives is to be delivering on Conservative policies where people have voted Conservative." She was also pressed on the parallels between the scandal engulfing reform and backlash which followed the party's selection of a former Neo-Nazi as a councillor candidate in Somerset earlier this year.

The footage of Reform UK campaigners, recorded for the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform, is the latest release from a year-long investigation into Nigel Farage’s party. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Earlier this year, Kemi Badenoch defended her decision to let Joshua Bonehill-Paine, who was jailed for antisemitism in 2016, stand for election locally. The party leader then hired him to be an adviser to the party’s culture and integration commission in August, an unpaid position with a focus on how young men can become radicalised. Asked if the Tories were guilty of double standards, she said: "I think we take a view that when people have expressed contrition and actually shown that they're making a really positive contribution, having reflected on something they did wrong in earlier life, you know, there's a case for people to be given second chances." Probed on whether response amounted to an admission it was "ok to have been found guilty of antisemitism because it happened in the past" she said: "I think I've given you my answer on this. I think you're just kind of digging and digging and digging."