Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has sacked Robert Jenrick 'with immediate effect' over a 'secret plot' to defect to Reform UK.

Taking to X on Thursday, Kemi Badenoch wrote: "I have sacked Robert Jenrick from the Shadow Cabinet, removed the whip and suspended his party membership with immediate effect." "I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party. "The British public are tired of political psychodrama and so am I. They saw too much of it in the last government, they’re seeing too much of it in THIS government. "I will not repeat those mistakes," she insisted. It comes as Nigel Farage confirmed on Thursday that discussions had taken place between Reform UK and Mr Jenrick.

Mr Farage's comments follow speculation surrounding Mr Jenrick's leadership ambitions, after the MP was beaten in his bid for the party’s reins in 2024. Mr Farage added that he intends to call Robert Jenrick this afternoon, following his departure from the Conservatives. “I’ll give him a ring this afternoon,” the Reform UK leader told reporters at the Edinburgh press conference. He added: “I might even buy him a pint.” Last month senior Reform UK figures suggested Nigel Farage was seeking to secure his defection and urged him to be appointed as his shadow Chancellor.

