By Rebecca Henrys

Kemi Badenoch has said she is “rebuilding” the Conservative Party, as she marks her first year as Tory leader.

Mrs Badenoch’s first anniversary since taking over as Tory leader is on Sunday, November 2. She came to the helm of the Conservative Party after a leadership contest triggered by Rishi Sunak’s resignation in the wake of the 2024 general election drubbing. Over the last year, Mrs Badenoch has slowly started to craft a new policy platform for her Conservative Party, but has been criticised by anonymous MPs disappointed the Tories do not appear to be cutting through with voters, as Reform UK continues to occupy a similar political territory. Despite the current political headwinds, Mrs Badenoch appeared adamant in her approach. She said: “This first year of my leadership has been about rebuilding. Rebuilding our party, our principles and our plan for Britain. “After defeat in 2024, we faced a choice: retreat into slogans, or rebuild around values. We chose to rebuild. “The Conservative Party now stands once again for what made Britain strong in the first place – responsibility, fairness, competence and pride in our nation.” Read more: Rachel Reeves 'should resign' if she has committed a criminal offence, Kemi Badenoch tells LBC amid rent row Read more: Kemi Badenoch vows to scrap stamp duty in rallying speech to embattled Tories

She also pointed to the large number of donations the party had received over the last year, an area where it has outperformed its political rivals. “At the same time as we rebuild, we have stayed united, raised more money than the other parties combined and exposed the hypocrisy of Labour’s behaviour and the weakness of their policies, forcing U-turns on winter fuel payments, grooming gangs and welfare cuts,” Mrs Badenoch said. She added: “I’ve spent this year giving the country a serious alternative to Labour’s weakness: a plan for a stronger economy and stronger borders. “The Conservatives have set out detailed, costed policies to cut waste, lower taxes, control immigration and reward work. We’ve shown how to fix welfare, stop the boats, cut energy bills and make work pay again.” Despite her insistence the party is providing a credible alternative to the Labour Government, the latest polling from YouGov suggested voters are yet to be convinced by Mrs Badenoch: 12 per cent believe she is a prime minister in waiting, while 62 per cent do not.

Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons Picture date: Wednesday October 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy