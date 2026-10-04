Kemi Badenoch says the Tories will be the party of 'common sense' as party conference begins
The Tory leader pledged to draw a line under the party’s past mistakes following its worst-ever electoral defeat in 2024
Kemi Badenoch has branded the Conservatives the party of “common sense” as her party conference gets underway, unveiling a package of pledges on prison expansion and free childcare for high-earning parents.
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The Tory leader likened herself to the “no-nonsense mum”, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham playing the role of the “cheesy uncle” and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as a “grumpy grandpa”.
She insisted the Conservatives had undergone change since suffering their worst-ever electoral defeat in 2024.
Badenoch rejected claims that her focus on reducing benefits and expanding the prison estate marked a return to the Conservatives being labelled the “nasty party”.
She said: “It’s the common sense party. That’s what we’re doing."
“And, quite frankly, if we were doing so well the old way, then why did we have such a terrible issue in 2024?”
Read more: Tories pledge free childcare to high earners to end a £100,000 'cliff edge'
Read more: Kemi Badenoch pledges to build 50,000 prison places in seven years
Speaking to the BBC, Badenoch said: “I am a classic old-school conservative. I believe in common sense: people working hard and being rewarded for that effort.”
Although the Tory leader said she wanted to make a fresh start from her party’s previous mistakes, Mrs Badenoch insisted some principles were “timeless” and should continue to steer the party’s direction.
She added: “Personal responsibility is not a 1980s idea.”
The annual conference is being held in Birmingham, with the Conservatives having already made a number of policy announcements in the days leading up to the event.
These include a pledge to end a childcare “cliff edge”, which currently means parents earning more than £100,000 do not qualify for the entitlement.
Under the party’s proposal, all parents working 16 or more hours a week would be eligible to receive up to 30 hours of free childcare a week.
The Conservatives estimate the policy would cost £700 million a year, which officials say would be paid for by reducing the number of public servants at arms-length bodies.
Mrs Badenoch's party have also pledged to create 50,000 new prison places by cutting the overseas aid budget to £1 billion a year in a bid to end the early release of offenders.
Over the 14 years the Conservatives were in government, around 500 net prison places were created, factoring in 14,142 added across existing and new jails, as well as 13,660 lost mainly due to dilapidation and closures.
Early release of offenders, which began under the Conservatives to ease prison overcrowding, has been continued by the Labour Government.
Mrs Badenoch has accused the Government of letting out “dangerous” criminals and “papering over the cracks” in the system.
Mrs Badenoch published her 95-page guide to her political philosophy on Sunday, in which she said the Government should be strong in the areas in which “the state is required”, which she named as “defence, borders, public order, the rule of law and essential infrastructure”.
“It should not spread itself thinly across responsibilities that others can carry, where adults, families, communities and businesses should be free to make decisions they can reasonably make for themselves,” she says.
The booklet, titled The Right Way and inspired in part by a similar document setting out the tenets of Thatcherism in the 1970s, says the Conservatives’ approach to net zero, immigration and Brexit had failed in a number of areas.
Mrs Badenoch said: “(The Right Way’s) first purpose is to reset and reclaim the intellectual foundations ofthe Conservative Party,”
“Faced with almost any problem, the easy answer is to demand government do something. I want to see proper questions asked first.”
The document seeks to establish a clear distinction with Labour under Mr Burnham, who used the party’s annual conference to attack Margaret Thatcher’s policies and pledge to reverse her ban on public ownership of water companies, making it possible for nationalisation of firms that do not “serve the public interest”.