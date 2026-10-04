The Tory leader pledged to draw a line under the party’s past mistakes following its worst-ever electoral defeat in 2024

Kemi Badenoch has rejected claims that her focus on reducing benefits and expanding the prison estate marked a return to the Conservatives being labelled the “nasty party”. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Kemi Badenoch has branded the Conservatives the party of “common sense” as her party conference gets underway, unveiling a package of pledges on prison expansion and free childcare for high-earning parents.

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The Tory leader likened herself to the “no-nonsense mum”, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham playing the role of the “cheesy uncle” and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as a “grumpy grandpa”. She insisted the Conservatives had undergone change since suffering their worst-ever electoral defeat in 2024. Badenoch rejected claims that her focus on reducing benefits and expanding the prison estate marked a return to the Conservatives being labelled the “nasty party”. She said: “It’s the common sense party. That’s what we’re doing." “And, quite frankly, if we were doing so well the old way, then why did we have such a terrible issue in 2024?” Read more: Tories pledge free childcare to high earners to end a £100,000 'cliff edge' Read more: Kemi Badenoch pledges to build 50,000 prison places in seven years

The annual conference is being held in Birmingham, with the Conservatives having already made a number of policy announcements in the days leading up to the event. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the BBC, Badenoch said: “I am a classic old-school conservative. I believe in common sense: people working hard and being rewarded for that effort.” Although the Tory leader said she wanted to make a fresh start from her party’s previous mistakes, Mrs Badenoch insisted some principles were “timeless” and should continue to steer the party’s direction. She added: “Personal responsibility is not a 1980s idea.” The annual conference is being held in Birmingham, with the Conservatives having already made a number of policy announcements in the days leading up to the event. These include a pledge to end a childcare “cliff edge”, which currently means parents earning more than £100,000 do not qualify for the entitlement. Under the party’s proposal, all parents working 16 or more hours a week would be eligible to receive up to 30 hours of free childcare a week. The Conservatives estimate the policy would cost £700 million a year, which officials say would be paid for by reducing the number of public servants at arms-length bodies. Mrs Badenoch's party have also pledged to create 50,000 new prison places by cutting the overseas aid budget to £1 billion a year in a bid to end the early release of offenders. Over the 14 years the Conservatives were in government, around 500 net prison places were created, factoring in 14,142 added across existing and new jails, as well as 13,660 lost mainly due to dilapidation and closures. Early release of offenders, which began under the Conservatives to ease prison overcrowding, has been continued by the Labour Government. Mrs Badenoch has accused the Government of letting out “dangerous” criminals and “papering over the cracks” in the system.

Kemi Badenoch insisted the Conservatives had undergone change since suffering their worst-ever electoral defeat in 2024. Picture: Getty