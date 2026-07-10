The Conservative leader also said she would not give special treatment to former ministers because she is not building a 'retirement home for failed politicians'

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said many party hopefuls would be unsuccessful because of the “higher standard” being upheld by the party. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Kemi Badenoch has told Conservative MP hopefuls that if they support net-zero emissions targets, she will reject them, claiming she wants people “outside politics” to put themselves up for election.

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The Conservative Leader said she would reject applicants who support net-zero climate targets. Picture: Getty

She went on: “I am building a team with a plan that can run the country and deliver radical change in the 2030s, not a retirement home for failed politicians.” Badenoch claimed she would not admit applicants who supported net-zero targets, which she believes “make energy more expensive and are destroying industry”. She highlighted that there would be no favouritism in the protest, meaning “no special treatment for former MPs”. She added: “Just because someone was a minister does not mean they automatically come back as a minister again … Everyone has to earn their place.” Badenoch said she recognised that this meant some applicants could defect to Reform or the Liberal Democrats, and responded: “So be it.”

Badenoch said she recognised this may mean that some Tory hopefuls defect to Reform or the Lib Dems. Picture: Getty