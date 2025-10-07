Kemi Badenoch will set out a "golden rule" in her conference speech, that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards shrinking the deficit, as she delivers her leader's speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

The other half would go on spending or cutting taxes to boost the economy, under the move that she will pledge to introduce if the Tories are re-elected to Government.

She will say the Conservatives' plans for immigration, employment and policing require a strong economy.

Labour accused Mrs Badenoch of having a "brass neck" as she seeks to position her party as the only one that can get the economy back on track.

She is expected to say: "It starts with fiscal responsibility. We have to get the deficit down.

"And we must also show how every tax cut or spending increase is paid for.

"So today, I am going to introduce a new golden economic rule.

"Every pound we save will be put to work. At least half will go towards cutting the deficit.

"Because living within our means is our first priority. And with the rest, we are going to get our economy growing again and bring down the taxes stifling our economy."

She will claim that Chancellor Rachel Reeves' plans will see the deficit double over the next ten years, which she will call "not sustainable" and "not fair".

"It is stealing from our children and grandchildren. And Conservatives will put a stop to it," she is expected to say.