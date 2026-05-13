The Conservative Leader slammed the Prime Minister's "total lack of judgement" and mocked the rumoured leadership contenders vying for his job

Kemi Badenoch accused the government of "not understanding the difference between winning an election and governing a country". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of being "in office but not in power," as she lambasted the beleaguered Prime Minister's "total lack of judgement".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer is clinging on for his political survival following the resignation of four ministers, and after calls by more than 80 of his MPs for his resignation. He is also plagued by swirling rumours of an imminent leadership challenge by his health secretary, Wes Streeting. Earlier today, King Charles unveiled the government's planned new laws at the State Opening of Parliament. Addressing the House of Commons after the King's Speech, the Conservative Leader said it was "clear" the Prime Minister's authority had gone and that he would "not be able to deliver what little there is in this King's Speech". Referencing the "extraordinary" political backdrop, Ms Badenoch continued: "We knew the carriages were booked, the horses were ready, the King was coming. But would we have a Prime Minister? Read more: Keir Starmer is using the King as a human shield, writes Shelagh Fogarty Read more: Defiant Keir Starmer challenges Labour rebels to oust him as embattled PM vows to carry on

It comes as rumours swirl around Mr Streeting amid reports that the health secretary is planning to quit and trigger a leadership contest after a brutal 16-minute showdown with Sir Keir on Wednesday morning. The reports say he is ready to resign and try to trigger a leadership contest as soon as tomorrow. The problems are mounting for the Prime Minister, after a dismal showing at last week's local elections in which Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors. More than 80 Labour MPs have publicly called for Sir Keir to resign as leader, with Labour's affiliated unions also pulling their support on Wednesday morning, claiming that Labour “cannot continue on its current path”. Sir Keir Starmer had hedged his political survival on using the King's Speech as a "reset" of his administration, which included policy announcements on leasehold reform, an overhaul of special educational needs teaching and the nationalisation of British Steel.

But a scathing Ms Badenoch claimed that "everything that has gone wrong in Labour's first two years comes back to one problem. They came into office with no plan." The Leader of the Opposition accused the government of "not understanding the difference between winning an election and governing a country". "It was very easy to make promises in opposition. Promises to freeze council tax, promises to take £300 off energy Polls promises to the WASPI women. She added: "At no point did they bother to think how would they deliver any of it. They didn't spend their time in opposition thinking deeply about the country's problems. They assumed that Governing in the 2000s would be like governing in the 1990s."

Ms Badenoch went on: "No doubt we will hear lots of grandstanding speeches this week telling us what a fantastic job they did. How absurd, given the number of them demanding that the Prime Minister stands down. "We counted, Mr. Speaker, there were 24 U-turns in that first parliamentary session. Winter fuel, family farms, grooming gangs, welfare reforms, social media for under 16s, workers' rights, the list goes on and on. And every single one of these U-turns had at its core a single issue - the Prime Minister's total lack of judgement." Laying into her political opponents, she went on: "They want to lead our country. They can't even lead a coup."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting leaves number 10 Downing Street after his meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture date: Wednesday May 13, 2026. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, four ministers resigned from the frontbench and called for Starmer to step down, but as of yet, no formal leadership bid has been launched. Allies of Mr Streeting told The Times that he is “going to go for it”. They said that he is likely to resign on Thursday and mount a formal challenge for the leadership. Other reported challengers include the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham and the former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who resigned from the Cabinet last year following controversy surrounding her tax affairs. Mocking the rumoured leadership hopefuls, Ms Badenoch said: "We have the former deputy Prime Minister who has given up vaping. She's not here. She's given up vaping but still hasn't paid her taxes. "We have the Health Secretary who accidentally sent his takeover plans to number 10, almost as incompetent as leaving them on the photocopier. "And we have, Mr. Speaker, the Mayor of Manchester. A self-proclaimed winner who has twice failed to win the Labour leadership, including against the Member for Islington North. "As one Labour MP said about all the candidates in this race, and I quote, we have to face up to the fact every single one of them is. I apologise, Mr. Speaker is f****** useless.