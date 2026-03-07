Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech during the Conservative Party Spring Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Kemi Badenoch has said the Prime Minister is “too scared to make foreign interventions” and that the UK is “in this war whether Keir Starmer likes it or not”.

Speaking at the Conservative Party’s spring conference in Harrogate, she said the Prime Minister was “sitting on the fence” when it comes to the conflict in the Middle East. The Tory leader said last week’s by-election won by the Greens has “spooked” the Labour Party. “Now Keir Starmer is too scared to make foreign interventions for fear of upsetting a tiny section of that electorate. Read more: Kemi Badenoch stands by Labour ‘paedo defenders’ comment as fury mounts over ‘disgusting’ language at PMQs

“Everyone remembers the mistakes of the Iraq War, nobody sensible is suggesting that we should drop bombs without a second thought. “But Keir Starmer spent days consulting lawyers, plucking up the courage to say whose side he was on. “Canada and Australia had the moral clarity to do so immediately and unequivocally, even now our prime minister is sitting on the fence. We are in this war, whether Keir Starmer likes it or not.” Sir Keir has defended his decision not to permit America to use British bases in the opening assault against the Tehran regime, suggesting it could have been unlawful and lacked a “viable, thought-through plan”. He granted permission on Sunday for the US to use RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to strike defensively against Iranian missile sites as the conflict spirals.