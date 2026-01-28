The Tory leader also hit out at Sir Keir Starmer's decision to travel to China.

Kemi Badenoch has said a statement about Suella Braverman's mental health "should not have gone out.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Kemi Badenoch has said a Tory briefing about Suella Braverman’s mental health “should not have gone out” after a wave of backlash.

Now, speaking to LBC’s Natasha Clark, Ms Badenoch said the statement “should not have gone out.” “That statement was completely wrong,” she said. “It was sent in error and it was retracted immediately. And I've spoken to the person who did that, explaining to them what our party culture is. “But the difference between me and other people leading parties is that I will say when we've got something wrong and I'll fix it. “Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer don't think that they're doing anything wrong at all and they never apologise.” When pressed on whether she regrets the statement being released, Ms Badenoch said: “Well, it should not have gone out. That's why we retracted it.” Ms Braverman, who on Monday became Reform UK’s eighth MP, branded the original statement “pathetic.”