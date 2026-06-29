Calling for more drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, the Tory leader said Mr Burnham is facing a 'harsh economic reality' and should sack Ed Miliband rather than make him Chancellor.

The Tory leader said ‘we have a caretaker prime minister, barely in office, definitely not in power’. Picture: Kemi Badenoch via X

By StephenRigley

The UK faces a “summer of chaos” while Andy Burnham works out what he wants to do and who he wants in his government, Kemi Badenoch warned.

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The Tory leader said Mr Burnham should sack Energy Secretary Ed Miliband rather than potentially promoting him to become chancellor, claiming business chiefs were “terrified” of him being in No 11. In a speech in London, Mrs Badenoch said the economy was “in limbo” while businesses waited to see what Mr Burnham would do. She said: “People are worried about capital gains tax, so they are changing their investment decisions. “The car industry is in limbo again because they do not know when petrol cars will be phased out. Everyone is terrified about what will happen if Ed Miliband becomes the chancellor. “The same is true in every sector of the economy. Britain is facing a summer of chaos.”

Andy Burnham outside his house in Warrington, Cheshire. He is due to outline his philosophy in a major speech. Picture: Alamy