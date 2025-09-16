Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will take your calls tonight on LBC.

As embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces huge pressure over what he knew and when about Lord Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, Ms Badenoch will take calls from LBC listeners.

Sir Keir also suffered further embarrassment yesterday when his chief strategist resigned over sexually explicit comments about Diane Abbott.

He has also lost his deputy Angela Rayner, not long before Mandelson was dismissed as US ambassador.

Labour are also under mounting pressure over the state of the nation’s finances, ahead of the Budget on November 26.

If you've got a question you can get involved by calling 0345 60 60 973.Tweet @LBC or text 84850.