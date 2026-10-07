It’s an effective persona because it’s authentic. Kemi Badenoch is all of those things, and it’s why an increasing number of voters are warming to her personally.

But in her keynote speech to the Tory conference, was a moment of rare dishonesty. While addressing the party faithful in Birmingham, she claimed the Conservatives are election-ready - even if one is called as early as next week. It might be a line she feels obliged to trot out, but no one seriously believes it.

When Kemi Badenoch became Tory leader almost two years ago, the scale of the challenge facing her was immense. The public were rightly furious with much of what had occurred during the Conservatives’ 14 years in power, especially the chaos and incompetence that characterised the premierships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

It was never going to be easy to turn things around, and while there are green shoots of recovery, the Tories’ polling average is still lower than the 23.7% they achieved in 2024. Voters may have warmed to Kemi, but they are still deeply suspicious of the party she leads. In short, the Conservative brand remains too toxic to too many.

That’s why no one seriously believes her when she claims the Tories are ready for an election tomorrow. Their poll numbers are too low, their policy prospectus too threadbare, and their candidate list incomplete. An early election is the last thing Kemi Badenoch needs, so perhaps her claim that she’s ready for one should be interpreted instead as straightforward bluff.

But make no mistake, Kemi can lead the Tories back into power - just not yet. Her speech in Birmingham showed why she is becoming such a compelling political figure. She rightly criticised Andy Burnham for failing to address Britain’s most pressing problems: spiralling debt; dismally low growth; a ballooning benefits bill; and the need to properly invest in defence.

She also announced policies that will appeal to the aspirational voters the Conservatives so desperately need to win back. For example, she unveiled plans to scrap inheritance tax on family homes and declared her ambition to eventually abolish it entirely. That followed her announcement on Sunday that couples where one partner earns more than £100,000 a year would no longer be barred from accessing up to 30 hours of free childcare.

Yet perhaps the most powerful moment of her address was her rebuke of the growing ethno-nationalism exhibited by Reform and Restore politicians. As the likes of Suella Braverman and Rupert Lowe engage in reductive debates about who qualifies as English, the Tory leader spoke movingly: “I don’t want to live in a country run by people who… debate whether my mixed-race children are English”.

In those moments, Kemi Badenoch shows why she has something to offer this country. She speaks with a moral clarity that can escape other leaders. If she can combine that with a policy offer that addresses Britain’s underlying structural problems, and win back traditional Tory voters in the process, then, yes, she can win the next election - just not yet. Like a fine wine, both Kemi and her party need time to breathe.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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