The Conservative leader will set out how she would hike defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 in a speech on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham should take up plans for sweeping welfare cuts, and scrap the Chagos Islands deal, to raise £10 billion a year for defence, Kemi Badenoch will say in an intervention on military spending.

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The Conservative leader will set out how she would hike defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 in a speech on Thursday, in an attempt to draw a distinction with the Prime Minister, who has so far only given assurances that the Government will meet its defence commitments. She grilled Mr Burnham in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions about how he would meet the target, as well as the UK’s long-term commitment to Nato to raise defence spending to 5% by 2035. The Prime Minister said details of when the UK would meet its defence commitments would be left to Chancellor John Healey, likely at next year’s spending review. In a sign he is confident of meeting the target, Mr Burnham insisted there was “no problem” with Labour’s commitment to defence.

Diego Garcia (satellite). Picture: Alamy

But the Tories have signalled Labour must provide more details, as Mrs Badenoch is expected to set out her plans to create room within the public finances to boost defence spending. Some £4 billion could be saved by reforming housing benefit, and a further £3.1 billion through reimposing the two-child benefit cap, the Tories believe. Mrs Badenoch’s overhaul would also save £1 billion by ending VAT exemptions for Motability cars, and scrap the Chagos deal to save £200 million a year, among other steps. The Tories believe that these measures would fund an annual £10 billion increase in the defence budget, and would meet the 3% by 2030 target, something Mr Healey said was necessary to keep Britain safe in his resignation letter as defence secretary to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Tories believe that these measures would fund an annual £10 billion increase in the defence budget, and would meet the 3% by 2030 target, something John Healey said was necessary to keep Britain safe . Picture: Alamy