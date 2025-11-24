The design, depicting a gold circular badge imprinted with the Reform UK logo, was posted to X by Farage over the weekend

Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Conservative Party, speaking at the CBI Conference in London today. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Kemi Badenoch has defended Tory party chairman Kevin Hollinrake amid a backlash after he appeared to compare Reform UK to the Nazis.

The Conservative chairman took to social media on Sunday evening in response to a post from Reform leader Nigel Farage, after he unveiled what appeared to be a new party logo. The design, depicting a gold circular badge imprinted with the Reform UK logo, was posted to X by Farage over the weekend. Accompanied by the caption 'coming soon' and an emoji featuring a pair of eyes, the post quickly caught the attention of the Tory MP. Replying to Mr Farage's message in a now-deleted tweet, Mr Hollinrake shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Wikipedia article depicting the Nazi badge. But Mrs Badenoch brushed off the row. She said: "Kevin Hollinrake made a joke. Reform spend a lot of time online abusing other politicians."

The now-deleted Tweet posted to X by Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake. Picture: X

Pointing to the 10-and-a-half-year sentence handed to Reform’s former leader in Wales Nathan Gill for bribery over pro-Russian speeches, she said: “I think they have much bigger problems.” But Mr Hollinrake’s social media activity revealed unease about how to respond to Mr Farage’s threat to the Tories. Reform’s policy chief Zia Yusuf said: “This will be on leaflets and ad vans to the point of saturation, so every single one of their constituents knows: the Tories think that if you support Reform, you’re a Nazi.” The image featured a golden Swastika - known as 'The Golden Party Badge' - a design awarded to the first 100,000 members of the Nazi Party in Germany in 1933. The recipient's party number was inscribed on the back of each badge, with a total of 20,487 men and 1,795 women awarded the golden symbol by Aldolf Hitler. In response to Mr Hollinrake's post, Mr Farage hinted at the Conservatives' current projected polling figures, insisting: “This is why they are on course to win 14 seats at the next election.” It also saw a response from Reform member Zia Yusuf, who hit back: "So, @kevinhollinrake has destroyed any chance of @KemiBadenoch or @RobertJenrick keeping their seats."