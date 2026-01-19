Kemi Badenoch has called for unity within the Tory party after a week that saw several major defections to Reform UK.

“I have spoken to people over the last few days, and I know there is anger and disbelief. That is understandable.

Ms Badenoch wrote: “I know the events of the last week came as a shock to many of you. Robert worked closely with a number of colleagues, and for some this will feel personal.

In a letter exclusively seen by LBC, the Conservative leader called on MPs to move on from last week, which saw shadow cabinet minister Robert Jenrick quit the party and join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

“What has also become clear is that this was not sudden. Robert had resolved to leave some time ago, though he continued to attend meetings, sit around the table, and present himself as part of a collective effort.

“Trust and teamwork are not optional in a serious political party that is looking to get into government.”

Despite the seismic impact Mr Jenrick’s defection has clearly had, Ms Badenoch told MPs it is time to move on and warned the public is not interested in more political infighting.

This letter comes just hours after Romford MP Andrew Rosindell defected to Reform, marking another loss for Ms Badenoch’s party.

Ms Badenoch ended her letter by calling on MPs and staff alike to get their houses in order for the sake of the party.

She wrote: “It is clear however that a small number of individuals were actively briefing against the party while presenting themselves as Conservative sources.

“I ask everyone to satisfy themselves that their staff are acting in line with our strategy and values. Undermining the party from within, whether MPs or by staff, is unacceptable.”

She concluded: “There will no doubt be more challenges, and perhaps a few interesting surprises along the way, but we face them as a team and with confidence in the direction we are taking.”