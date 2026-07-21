The Conservative leader urged new Chancellor John Healey to “find the funding” for defence spending to reach 3% of GDP by the end of this Parliament.

Kemi Badenoch warns over unfunded tax cuts as she calls for defence boost. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Unfunded “spending giveaways” will never be the answer to “Britain’s problems”, Kemi Badenoch has warned.

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The Conservative leader said the world is becoming more dangerous as she called for the UK to embark on its “biggest peacetime programme of rearmament”. In a speech at Hampshire’s Farnborough International Airshow, Mrs Badenoch urged Chancellor John Healey to “find the funding” for defence spending to reach 3% of GDP by the end of this Parliament. She said: “I have offered to work with (Prime Minister) Andy Burnham in the national interest to cut the benefits bill. “Unfunded spending giveaways or tax cuts without a plan to pay for them will never be the answer to Britain’s problems.” Read more: 'We need a Cost-of-living Government': Andy Burnham chairs first Cabinet meeting as he vows 'help is coming' for struggling families Read more: Who's who in Andy Burnham's cabinet? Familiar faces join the new PM's mission to revitalise Britain

In the last few hours alone Andy Burnham’s Government has talked about:



Cutting energy bills

Lifting the personal tax allowance

Nationalising Thames Water

The biggest council house programme since the War

Giving mayors more funding

Creating a new National Care Service

More… — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) July 21, 2026

Mrs Badenoch claimed Britain has allowed its defence capabilities to “atrophy”, and the country has “drifted into a role of commentator on world events”. She went on: “We can now be in no doubt that our enemies are not deterred by our words. “They will only be deterred by ships in the water, jets in the air, munitions in stock, state-of-the-art technologies, and allies who know that Britain will answer their call.” Mrs Badenoch said a Conservative government under her leadership would “keep this country safe”, and “that is the standard that I am going to hold this new Prime Minister to”. Mr Healey was appointed to his new role on Monday, just over a month after he quit as defence secretary following a spending row with the Treasury, the department he now runs.

John Healey, Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives for a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy