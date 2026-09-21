'Streeting's gone AWOL': Badenoch insists 'something is going on' as she hits out at Defence Secretary amid rising Russia tension
The Tory Party leader told LBC it looks like the Government has "gone on holiday" amid the growing threat of Russia's "hybrid warfare".
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Defence Secretary Wes Streeting of going “AWOL”, telling LBC he has no plan to combat Russia’s “hybrid warfare” tactics threatening the stability of Europe and NATO.
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Speaking on Monday, the Leader of the Opposition slammed the Government for failing to issue a strong response despite other European leaders raising the alarm following recent acts of Russian aggression on European soil.
While Polish PM Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron have warned the threat of Russian hybrid attacks on Europe is growing, Ms Badenoch says their British counterparts have gone silent.
“The defence secretary has gone AWOL. I mean, where is he? Haven't heard anything from him,” she told LBC’s Joe Draper.
“Instead, we're seeing Macron scrambling together everyone, including opposition forces," Mrs Badenoch added.
She warned that Europe is now clearly "in an era of hybrid warfare", insisting that "something is going on" and the Government doesn't "have a plan".
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Mrs Badenoch continued: "I would like to hear the government say something. If nothing is going on, then they should come out and reassure us, instead it looks like they've all gone on holiday.
“Andy Burnham is in New York but we're not going to see him again until mid October - where is the man leading our country? I'd like to see more of him or members of his cabinet stepping up and telling us what's going on and how they're going to resolve it.”
It comes after a string of suspected Russian drone incursions in NATO countries, including a foiled attack at German airport in August.
Meanwhile, two Polish airports were forced to shut last week after explosions were heard near its border with Ukraine as air raid sirens rang out, forcing residents to shelter.
In another incident, Boris Johnson was among passengers on a train halted near the Polish border after a Russian drone strike hit a Kyiv-Warsaw service on the same railway line.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned last week that the threat of Russia's hybrid attacks on Europe and France has grown stronger.
“The intent is to intimidate us and break our effort to support Ukraine. The result will be the exact opposite. We are not intimidated because we know that our security today and tomorrow is at stake in Ukraine," Macron said.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Russia was planning hybrid attacks involving drones or rockets against European countries supporting Kyiv, including Poland.
Meanwhile this weekend, it emerged that hundreds of drone incidents have been recorded at or near British military sites over the past year, prompting warnings that the UK is failing to take the threat to its bases and critical infrastructure seriously enough.
Figures obtained by The Independent through a Freedom of Information request show 340 security incidents involving drones at or near Ministry of Defence sites in the UK in the year to August 2026.
Separately, 250 incidents were recorded in 2025, almost double the 126 logged the previous year.The Ministry of Defence said national security was the Government’s first duty and insisted Britain and its allies remained vigilant.
A spokesperson said: “The public should be reassured that the UK and its allies remain vigilant against potential threats and adversaries should be in no doubt about this Government’s resolve to stand against aggression towards the UK and our allies.”
The department said Russia was “constantly probing us and testing” the UK, although the Government does not believe Vladimir Putin is seeking a “direct confrontation” with Nato. Britain’s air defence capabilities span the Royal Navy, Army and RAF, and the MoD has allocated £790 million to counter drone and missile threats in the UK and near overseas bases.
The warnings came as Russia summoned Britain’s deputy head of mission in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, to protest against the supply of drones and other weapons to Ukraine.