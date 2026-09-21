The Tory Party leader told LBC it looks like the Government has "gone on holiday" amid the growing threat of Russia's "hybrid warfare".

Kemi Badenoch, left, accused Wes Streeting, right, of going 'AWOL'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Defence Secretary Wes Streeting of going “AWOL”, telling LBC he has no plan to combat Russia’s “hybrid warfare” tactics threatening the stability of Europe and NATO.

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Speaking on Monday, the Leader of the Opposition slammed the Government for failing to issue a strong response despite other European leaders raising the alarm following recent acts of Russian aggression on European soil. While Polish PM Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron have warned the threat of Russian hybrid attacks on Europe is growing, Ms Badenoch says their British counterparts have gone silent. “The defence secretary has gone AWOL. I mean, where is he? Haven't heard anything from him,” she told LBC’s Joe Draper. “Instead, we're seeing Macron scrambling together everyone, including opposition forces," Mrs Badenoch added. She warned that Europe is now clearly "in an era of hybrid warfare", insisting that "something is going on" and the Government doesn't "have a plan". Read more: Calls for civilian ‘war register’ in case Britain comes under attack as NATO declares itself ready for Russian escalation Read more: British military sites record hundreds of drone security incidents amid escalating tensions with Russia and Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron warned of growing Russian aggression. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Badenoch continued: "I would like to hear the government say something. If nothing is going on, then they should come out and reassure us, instead it looks like they've all gone on holiday. “Andy Burnham is in New York but we're not going to see him again until mid October - where is the man leading our country? I'd like to see more of him or members of his cabinet stepping up and telling us what's going on and how they're going to resolve it.” It comes after a string of suspected Russian drone incursions in NATO countries, including a foiled attack at German airport in August. Meanwhile, two Polish airports were forced to shut last week after explosions were heard near its border with Ukraine as air raid sirens rang out, forcing residents to shelter.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Russia could launch hybrid attacks on NATO with drones or missiles. Picture: Getty