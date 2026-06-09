Kemi Badenoch has called for rules requiring public bodies to promote equality when making decisions to be scrapped.

She gave notice of her intentions ahead of an expected announcement on Tuesday.

Ms Badenoch also cited the arrest and death of Henry Nowak as an example of where PSED has been used to promote "dangerous and divisive agendas".

The Tory move is considered to be a response to the Bank of England's decision to replace historical figures on bank notes with pictures of animals birds and insects.

The Conservative Party leader wants Public Sector Equality Duty [PSED] to be removed as part of a wider overhaul of the Equality Act, which would have implications for schools, hospitals and other institutions.

What is public sector equality duty (PSED)?

PSED is legal requirement for public authorities and organisations to make sure they "think about how they can improve society and promote equality in every aspect of their day-to-day business," states the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Essentially, it means that companies must factor in and take into account disability, religion and pregnancy.

It states that this relates to how public sectors go about:

Decision-making,

Internal and external policies,

Procuring goods and services,

The services they provide,

Recruitment, promotion and performance management of employees

There are small differences around how PSED is enforced in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It was introduced as part of the Equality Act 2010, one of the final pieces of legislation passed through by Gordon Brown's Labour government, and has been in force ever since.

Why does Kemi Badenoch want to scrap the duty?

Proponents of PSED have said it is necessary to stop discrimination and allow equal opportunities, but critics have labelled it as an attack on common sense.

Ms Badenoch said: “From the Bank of England taking Winston Churchill off banknotes, to police training that tells officers not to treat people the same, public bodies are using PSED to advance dangerous and divisive agendas."

In announcing the Tories' intention to modify the PSED elements of the Equality Act, she has been seen to be pitching the party to the distinct right of Labour to try and rival Reform UK.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow minister for equalities, said: “We need to take identity politics out of public life and bring back common sense, fairness and equality before the law.

"Our public services should be focused on doing their jobs and keeping the public safe – not pandering to radical ideologies and pushing diversity and inclusion training, which does more harm than good.”