Gogglebox star Ken Harwood dies aged 77
Gogglebox star Ken Harwood has died at the age of 77 following a short illness.
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The former postmaster was part of the cast of the show for five series alongside wife Anne after joining in 2020.
The programme confirmed a special tribute will be paid after Friday's episode.
Harwood, who was married to Anne for 55 years, died last week, Studio Lambert, the company behind Gogglebox, said.
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The company said in a statement: "He will be dearly missed by his wife Anne, sons Simon and Ross, daughter-in-law, Elle, grandchildren Freya and Tristram, and all who knew him."
Ken, from Consett, County Durham, famously presented Anne with a large bouquet of flowers during their debut appearance on the hit show.
It featured 50 roses, one for every year they'd been married.
Joking she hadn't gotten him anything in return, Anne replied: "You have put me to shame now with a card and roses, and I got you nothing. But you have me and that’s all you need."
He also went on to be a local councillor before retiring in 2013.