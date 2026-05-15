Gogglebox star Ken Harwood has died at the age of 77 following a short illness.

The former postmaster was part of the cast of the show for five series alongside wife Anne after joining in 2020.

The programme confirmed a special tribute will be paid after Friday's episode.

Harwood, who was married to Anne for 55 years, died last week, Studio Lambert, the company behind Gogglebox, said.

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