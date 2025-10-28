A “depraved” man who spiked two women’s drinks in a nightclub before sexually abusing them has been jailed for nine years.

After approaching the first woman, he slipped an unknown substance into her drink and then sexually assaulted her while she was under the influence of that drug before she was led away from him by concerned members of the public.

During the trial, prosecutors at the High Court in Edinburgh played CCTV which showed the 46-year-old throughout the course of the evening as he searched for women, the Crown Office said.

Kenan Baki, 46, drugged both women after meeting them at a nightclub in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in September 2023 and went on to abuse one and rape the other.

He then went on to engage a second woman in conversation before taking her to his nearby barber shop in the early hours of the morning.

Additional CCTV footage showed the woman quickly losing consciousness before Baki carried her into the back of the shop where he raped her.

He was convicted of two charges – one of rape and one of sexual assault – following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in September.

Baki was given an extended sentence comprising nine years in custody and two years of supervision upon release when he was sentenced at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Tuesday, the Crown Office said.

Fiona Kirkby, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “Kenan Baki poses a significant danger to women through his sexually-depraved and predatory actions.

“The prosecution case showed he pursued these two women before intentionally drugging them so he could take advantage of their vulnerability.

“He has now been held accountable for this horrific behaviour, which should send a clear message to all those who seek to sexually harm others.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to consider reporting their experiences when they feel ready and able.

“You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.”

Baki’s name has been added to the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and a non-harassment order was also granted for an indefinite period.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Baki is a sexual predator who drugged these women so he could take advantage of them for his own sexual gratification. His actions are despicable and he now faces the consequences.

“I’d like to commend the strength of the women throughout the investigation and court process. I hope the outcome will bring them some form of justice.

“This investigation was complex and our investigation team worked tirelessly with a CCTV co-ordinator to trace Baki’s movements.

“We were able to provide evidence of him taking drinks to a toilet before returning and giving them to the women. We then tracked his movements through the town to the location of the rape. I want to thank them for their dedication which has led to this conviction.”

He urged anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, regardless of when it happened, to report it to police.