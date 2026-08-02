Tragedy as teenage girl dies at Kendal Calling festival
The 17-year-old died at just after 2am on Sunday at the Kendal Calling festival site in the Lake District, Cumbria Constabulary said.
A teenage girl has died after suffering a “medical episode” at a festival headlined by Wolf Alice and Scissor Sisters.
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The 17-year-old died at just after 2am on Sunday at the Kendal Calling festival site in the Lake District, Cumbria Constabulary said.
The force said in a statement that the girl’s family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.
It added: “Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing.”
Officers want to speak to people who were in the area of the Calling Out tent and the Big Wheel at the festival around 2am.
They also want to speak to a group of women who directed emergency personnel to the girl after becoming concerned for her welfare.
The four-day festival features acts such as Wolf Alice, Biffy Clyro, Primal Scream, Scissor Sisters and The Libertines.
It takes place at Lowther Deer Park.
A festival spokesperson said in a statement: “The team at Kendal Calling are deeply saddened by the passing of a festival attendee in the early hours of Sunday morning following a medical episode.
“As soon as the individual became unwell, they were immediately attended to by our on-site security and medical teams.
“Paramedics and medical personnel provided emergency care at the scene and did everything they could to help.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are supporting the relevant authorities and will continue to assist them with their investigation.”