A teenage girl has died after suffering a “medical episode” at a festival headlined by Wolf Alice and Scissor Sisters.

The 17-year-old died at just after 2am on Sunday at the Kendal Calling festival site in the Lake District, Cumbria Constabulary said.

The force said in a statement that the girl’s family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

It added: “Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing.”

Officers want to speak to people who were in the area of the Calling Out tent and the Big Wheel at the festival around 2am.

They also want to speak to a group of women who directed emergency personnel to the girl after becoming concerned for her welfare.

The four-day festival features acts such as Wolf Alice, Biffy Clyro, Primal Scream, Scissor Sisters and The Libertines.