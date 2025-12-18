US President Donald Trump's handpicked board has voted to rename Washington's leading performing arts centre as the Trump-Kennedy Centre, the White House said.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the vote on social media, saying it was because of the "unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation".

Mr Trump, a Republican who is chairman of the board, often refers to the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, which is named after a Democratic predecessor, as the "Trump Kennedy Centre".

Asked on December 7 as he walked the red carpet for the Kennedy Centre Honours programme whether he would rename the venue after himself, Mr Trump said such a decision would be up to the board.

Earlier this month, the president talked about a "big event on Friday at the Trump Kennedy Centre" before saying, "excuse me, at the Kennedy Centre", as his audience laughed.

Read more: Trump Media unveils £4.5bn tie-up with nuclear fusion power firm

Read more: Trump praises Jewish 'resilience' at Hanukkah gathering and says he 'loves Israel'