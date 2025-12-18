Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Centre
Shortly after taking office, Trump fired all the centre's board members, and replaced them with allies, who then voted to make Trump chairman of the board
US President Donald Trump's handpicked board has voted to rename Washington's leading performing arts centre as the Trump-Kennedy Centre, the White House said.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the vote on social media, saying it was because of the "unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation".
Mr Trump, a Republican who is chairman of the board, often refers to the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, which is named after a Democratic predecessor, as the "Trump Kennedy Centre".
Asked on December 7 as he walked the red carpet for the Kennedy Centre Honours programme whether he would rename the venue after himself, Mr Trump said such a decision would be up to the board.
Earlier this month, the president talked about a "big event on Friday at the Trump Kennedy Centre" before saying, "excuse me, at the Kennedy Centre", as his audience laughed.
He was referring to the Fifa World Cup football draw for 2026, in which he participated.
A name change will not sit well with some Kennedy family members.
Maria Shriver, a niece of John F Kennedy, referred to the legislation introduced in Congress to rebrand the Kennedy Centre as the Donald J Trump Centre for the Performing Arts as "insane" in a social media post in July.
"It makes my blood boil. It's so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded," she wrote.
"Truly, what is this about? It's always about something. 'Let's get rid of the Rose Garden. Let's rename the Kennedy Center.' What's next?"
Mr Trump earlier this year turned the Kennedy-era Rose Garden at the White House into a patio by removing the lawn and laying down paving stones.
Another Kennedy family member, Robert F Kennedy Jr, serves in Mr Trump's cabinet as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.