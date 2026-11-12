John F Kennedy's family tries to stop Trump's Washington arch which 'would cast shadows' over slain president's grave
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Members of the Kennedy family have joined a legal challenge to stop Donald Trump building a 250ft “triumphal arch” near Arlington National Cemetery.
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The family said the proposed monument would block historic views and cast shadows over the graves of former president John F Kennedy and other relatives buried at the cemetery.
Plans show a 76-metre arch topped by a 60ft gold winged female figure holding a flame, with gold eagles on either side.
It would be built on a highway roundabout across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
A judge has already temporarily blocked construction until 19 November while considering whether to impose a longer-term ban.
The Kennedy family’s court filing said the structure would “permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sight lines” to its graves and memorials to “hundreds of thousands of fallen American heroes”.
The White House said it was “unfortunate” that members of the Kennedy family had joined the case, insisting the project would honour veterans buried at Arlington.
Mr Trump’s administration says Congress authorised the arch more than a century ago alongside plans for a bridge across the Potomac River.
Democrats in Congress have vowed to halt the project when they take control in January, following their midterm election victory.