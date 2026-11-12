Members of the Kennedy family have joined a legal challenge to stop Donald Trump building a 250ft “triumphal arch” near Arlington National Cemetery.

The family said the proposed monument would block historic views and cast shadows over the graves of former president John F Kennedy and other relatives buried at the cemetery.

Plans show a 76-metre arch topped by a 60ft gold winged female figure holding a flame, with gold eagles on either side.

It would be built on a highway roundabout across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

A judge has already temporarily blocked construction until 19 November while considering whether to impose a longer-term ban.