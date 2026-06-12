The former Wales international died on Thursday, it has been announced

Jackett had a managerial career spanning 26 years. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former football manager Kenny Jackett has died at the age of 64.

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The ex-Wales International had managerial spells with Watford, Millwall, Wolves and Portsmouth boss, and was described on Friday as one of the "most respected managers". He most recently worked as the director of football at Gillingham but stepped down due to medical reasons in 2024. Paying tribute, his old club Portsmouth said in a statement: "Portsmouth Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kenny Jackett, who passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Read more: Celebrated British artist David Hockney dies aged 88 Read more: World Cup prices revealed: From ticket seats to the price of bottled water and stadium snacks, - and even the price of parking your car

Jackett had spells with Watford, Portsmouth, Wolves and Gillingham. Picture: Getty

"Kenny will be missed by everyone at Pompey and throughout the football family. Our thoughts are with all his loved ones at this sad time." "Our thoughts are with Samantha, David and Ryan, and all his loved ones at this sad time." League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan said: "Kenny stands as one of the most respected managers to have plied their trade in the EFL – a hugely capable leader whose work across four decades has left a lasting influence on the many players, coaches and colleagues who benefitted from his guidance.

Portsmouth Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kenny Jackett, who passed away yesterday at the age of 64.



Kenny will be missed by everyone at Pompey and throughout the football family. Our thoughts are with all his loved ones at this sad time. — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 12, 2026

"He embodied everything we like to see in a manager – humility, professionalism and a deep care for his players and staff. He improved every club he served and did so with quiet dignity throughout his career. "From his first role at Watford to his final role at Gillingham, Kenny’s work was characterised by an incredible sense of responsibility to his teams and to the game itself. "Kenny is a huge loss to all that knew and loved him. Our thoughts are with his wife Samantha, sons David and Ryan, and all of his family and friends, who join us in mourning."

Jackett (R) and Paul Robinson (L) celebrate with the trophy after winning the Coca Cola League One Playoff Final between Millwall and Swindon Town in 2010. Picture: Getty