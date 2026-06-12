Tributes paid to former Portsmouth and Watford manager Kenny Jackett following his death at the age of 64
The former Wales international died on Thursday, it has been announced
Former football manager Kenny Jackett has died at the age of 64.
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The ex-Wales International had managerial spells with Watford, Millwall, Wolves and Portsmouth boss, and was described on Friday as one of the "most respected managers".
He most recently worked as the director of football at Gillingham but stepped down due to medical reasons in 2024.
Paying tribute, his old club Portsmouth said in a statement: "Portsmouth Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kenny Jackett, who passed away yesterday at the age of 64.
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"Kenny will be missed by everyone at Pompey and throughout the football family. Our thoughts are with all his loved ones at this sad time."
"Our thoughts are with Samantha, David and Ryan, and all his loved ones at this sad time."
League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan said: "Kenny stands as one of the most respected managers to have plied their trade in the EFL – a hugely capable leader whose work across four decades has left a lasting influence on the many players, coaches and colleagues who benefitted from his guidance.
Portsmouth Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kenny Jackett, who passed away yesterday at the age of 64.— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 12, 2026
Kenny will be missed by everyone at Pompey and throughout the football family. Our thoughts are with all his loved ones at this sad time.
"He embodied everything we like to see in a manager – humility, professionalism and a deep care for his players and staff. He improved every club he served and did so with quiet dignity throughout his career.
"From his first role at Watford to his final role at Gillingham, Kenny’s work was characterised by an incredible sense of responsibility to his teams and to the game itself.
"Kenny is a huge loss to all that knew and loved him. Our thoughts are with his wife Samantha, sons David and Ryan, and all of his family and friends, who join us in mourning."
As a player he made 428 appearances for the Hornets and earned 31 caps for Wales.
In a satement, Watford FC said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former player and manager Kenny Jackett.
"A true club legend and one of our own, Watford-born Kenny was instrumental in some of our greatest successes as a player before going on to serve as coach and then manager.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kenny."