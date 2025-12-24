Kensington Palace teases 'special duet' in cryptic social media post ahead of Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert
The video was shared onto the Prince and Princess of Wales' X account ahead of the televised Christmas Eve carol concert
Kensington Palace has teased a "special duet" which shows some fingers on the keys of a piano ahead of the Princess of Wales' Christmas Eve carol concert.
The ten second video on social media pans across to simply show two hands, one with a large ring, playing the piano.
Captioned "A special duet," the clip, posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint X account, then fades to a festive background.
It follows a separate cryptic image posted of a piano earlier on Christmas Eve morning, which Kensington Palace described as a small "tease" for something "exciting."
The surprise will feature in Kate's 'Together At Christmas' carol service which will be broadcast at 7.25pm.
The image posted on social media shows a festively decorated piano surrounded by candles and a Christmas tree. It was captioned with two simple emojis, a music note and a piano.
Kate has played the piano at previous festive concerts including in 2021 when she performed at a Westminster Abbey service.
The most recent social media tease led to speculation in the replies as to what the surprise could include.
Some commented it could involve an appearance from Princess Charlotte who could join her mother on stage.
Earlier this month, Kate was joined by her three children at the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which will be aired on Christmas Eve.
In pictures released this week, Kate was seen helping Louis balance a candle as part of the festive light decorations ahead of the service.
It comes days after the Princess spread festive cheer after she gifted a special Christmas tree to the hospital where she was treated for cancer.
The tree was sent to the Sutton branch, which holds a special place in her heart after she was given preventative chemotherapy there by doctors following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.