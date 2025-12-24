The video was shared onto the Prince and Princess of Wales' X account ahead of the televised Christmas Eve carol concert

From right, Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kensington Palace has teased a "special duet" which shows some fingers on the keys of a piano ahead of the Princess of Wales' Christmas Eve carol concert.

The ten second video on social media pans across to simply show two hands, one with a large ring, playing the piano. Captioned "A special duet," the clip, posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint X account, then fades to a festive background. It follows a separate cryptic image posted of a piano earlier on Christmas Eve morning, which Kensington Palace described as a small "tease" for something "exciting." Read more: King’s Christmas speech to be delivered away from palace as key details revealed Read more: Prince William follows Diana’s footsteps by taking George to help homeless charity at Christmas

A special duet…💕 pic.twitter.com/nVURjCAjdp — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2025

The surprise will feature in Kate's 'Together At Christmas' carol service which will be broadcast at 7.25pm. The image posted on social media shows a festively decorated piano surrounded by candles and a Christmas tree. It was captioned with two simple emojis, a music note and a piano. Kate has played the piano at previous festive concerts including in 2021 when she performed at a Westminster Abbey service. The most recent social media tease led to speculation in the replies as to what the surprise could include.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Louis depart following the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy